Emaruth Kifer, 82, of North Huntingdon, took her last breath on earth Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 63 years Larry, and family. She was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Patton Township, a daughter of the late Milton A. and Florence E. (McDowell) Slater, and was also preceded in death by an infant daughter at birth, and siblings, Paul Slater and June Kaefer. Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, Valerie (Clarence) Chase, Evan (Norma) Kifer, Melanie (Kevin) Walker, and Shawn (Lisa) Kifer; her grandchildren, Janna (Christopher) Shaw, Gregory (Kylee) Gilpin, Daniel Walker, Christopher (Faith Cashatt) Kifer, April (Justin) Francis, Aubreanna (Brandon) Clark, Tarah (Patrick) Devine, Coltin Kifer, and Shayli Kifer; her great-grandchildren, Lauryn Semoe, Annika Semoe, Trevor Sykes, Jamison Semoe, Danen Semoe, Bella Cervantes, Tristan Underwood, Jayce Gilpin, Liam Gilpin, Serenity Kifer, and "Baby Clark," soon to arrive. Emaruth enjoyed playing piano from a young age. Much family time was spent around the piano singing while she accompanied. She also volunteered at Westmoreland Manor for many years playing for church services and entertaining the residents. She worked at Wendy's for 20 years. She loved to bake and made sure all her kids, including the boys, knew how to bake. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the Excela Health Hospice A Team for their wonderful compassionate care of our beloved wife and mom. Friends will be received from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow with Rev. Dr. John Simpson officiating. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Excela Health Hospice, 501 West Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.