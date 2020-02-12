|
|
Emerson F. "Red" Nichols, 95, of Brownstown, Fayette City, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Emerson was born Feb. 10, 1924, in Belle Vernon, son of the late Benjamin and Almeda E. (Peroney) Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma Mae Nichols, and son, Raymond A. "Joe" Nichols; brothers, James R. Nichols and Norman R. Nichols; and sisters, Ida M. Hawker and Adell Hussar. Emerson honorably served as a United States Army Medical Sergeant during World War II, where he earned two Bronze Stars during his act of service. He was a proud retiree of Monessen Plant of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel where he was the superintendent of the "Round House". He deeply enjoyed reminiscing with his family about his time in service as well as working on diesel locomotives. One of Emerson's favorite pass times was going to Lusk, Wyo., to hunt mule deer and antelope. He liked shooting targets with his grandchildren any chance he got; and especially, enjoyed spoiling them as well as his great-grandchildren. Emerson kept busy by working in his garage, riding his tractor and keeping his mind sharp with word search puzzles. He attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, in Fayette City. He is survived by his sons, Emerson E. (Dell) Nichols, of High Point, N.C., and Ralph E. (Cathy) Nichols, of Augusta, Ga.; daughter, Rhonda K. (Rudy) Hynek, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jason (Jenn) Nichols, Kelly Nichols, Kendra (Ryan) DeBari, Phillip Nichols, Brian Nichols, Breanne (Craig) Hynek Dunn, Rudy Hynek and Raymond Hynek; and six beloved great-grandchildren; and sister, Almeda "Peach" Sala, of Pittsburgh. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934,www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Paul Cope officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.