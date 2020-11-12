Emily Ann McFadden Bernick Kelly, 87, of Irwin, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Trafford, a daughter of the late Homer and Emily McFadden. Emily was a devoted member of St. Pauls Seanor Lutheran Church. She attended Turtle Creek High School, obtained a masters degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh, and retired from a career as a Learning Lab instructor for the Westmoreland County Community College. In addition, she enjoyed travel, reading, genealogy, ceramics, creating beautiful needlework and service to her church. She was a devoted spouse, mother, daughter, and grandmother. Emily led a life of service to others, and above all, loved and embraced her family. She made every holiday, birthday and family gathering a special day. Emily was preceded in passing by her first husband, Raymond C. Bernick; second husband, Thomas W. Kelly; a brother, Homer McFadden and wife, Phyllis; a son, Sean Kelly; and son-in-law, Walter Wichrowski. She is survived by a brother, Robert McFadden and his wife, Noreen, of Provo, Utah; three daughters, Kathryn Pierce, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Terrie Wichrowski, of Meherrin, Va., and Cynthia Pieniadz and husband, William, of Jeannette; and two sons, Steve Bernick and his wife, Paula, of North Huntingdon, and Ray Bernick and his wife, Sue, of Jeannette. In addition, Emily is survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. As per covid-19 guidelines, masks must be worn while entering and visiting the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pauls Seanor Lutheran Church, RR1, New Stanton, PA 15672. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.