Emily D. Wisneski, 97, of Greensburg, died Monday, April 20, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 1, 1923, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Wise) Graboski. Emily was a floral designer for several floral shops. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. She was also a member of AARP, Greensburg, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, St. Vincent Seniors, and was a 35-year member of the Greensburg Garden Center. Emily also volunteered for 15 years at St. Anne Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas T. Wisneski; and three brothers, Al, Anthony and Regis. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wisneski, of Greensburg; her brother, Ray Graboski and wife, Dorothy, of Glassport; her sister, Loretta Bodenschatz and husband, Fred, of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.