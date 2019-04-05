Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Emily Feola


Emily Feola Obituary
Emily Feola, 77, formerly of Jeannette, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born March 14, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Emitt and Dorothy (Loughrey) Schmidt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Feola; and infant daughter, Sandy. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
