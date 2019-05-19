Emily "Jeannette" (Brownfield) Long, 86, of Fairchance, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born May 27, 1932, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Merchant Collier Brownfield and Emily Jane (Goodwin) Brownfield. On Sept. 21, 1952, at Fairchance Presbyterian Church, she married Joseph Long, who preceded her in death Aug. 3, 1986. She is survived by the following family: two daughters, Debra Long Priel and husband, David Priel, of Gettysburg, and Amber Long and husband, Ernest Quinn, of Derry; one daughter-in-law, Barbara (Kingan) Long, of Connellsville; five grandchildren, Eric Long and girlfriend, Alecia Bryner, of Leesburg, Va., Christian Priel and Nathaniel Priel, of Gettysburg, Nicholas Quinn and wife, Kelly (Lee), of Derry, and Noelle Quinn, of Tampa, Fla.; one great-grandchild, Raleigh Quinn; a brother-in-law, John Milkint and wife, Dianna, of Arizona; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Jenkins) Brownfield Balog, of Uniontown. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two siblings, Merchant C. Brownfield Jr. and Gloria (Brownfield) Kovalic; two daughters, Misty Jane Long and Tammy Lynnette Long; three sons, Joseph Allen Long, David LeRoy Long and James Russell Long; and two grandchildren, Aaron Alan Long and Mandy Marie Quinn. In addition, Jeannette will be sadly missed by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeannette was born into a multigenerational household of dairy farmers. She loved the land, which provided sustenance to the animals on the farm. She happily performed her chores on the farm, including milking the dairy cows, feeding the chickens and collecting the eggs from the hens to sell to the local community. Jeannette graduated from Uniontown High School in 1950. She married Joseph Long, who was serving on active duty in the Navy, and traveled with him across the country to many duty stations, including to Hawaii and California, with their growing family, for 19 years, until he retired from the service. While traveling and raising a family, she graduated from San Diego State College, San Diego, Calif. Upon returning to civilian life and to her beloved farmlands of Fayette County, she received a master's degree in speech pathology from California State College, California, Pa. She then became a certified speech therapist and was employed with the Intermediate Unit No. 1, serving schools in Greene County, including Bobtown, Spraggs and Perry for 14 years. Jeannette was a lifelong member of Tent Presbyterian Church in Uniontown, and served as an elder and clerk of sessions, but her most important role was as the Sunday school teacher of a multitude of children over the years. Jeannette and her daughter, Amber, co-operated the Dryknob Schoolhouse Theater, of Smithfield, Pa., in the performance of Christian-based plays, featuring countless children from local and neighboring communities. She developed a passion for genealogy, and she spent many years researching her family lineage and also helped others to research their lineage. She authored and published a book of her genealogy, "Fayette County: A Place to Branch Out and Grow," and also co-authored a pictorial book with her daughter, Debra, "Bless, O Lord, the Ties that Bind," for Tent Presbyterian Church. She loved to share special time with her grandchildren; she had themed tea parties and built countless castles from cardboard boxes when her grandchildren visited.

In honor of her request, a private memorial service was held. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to Tent Presbyterian Church, Uniontown, or any children's organization.