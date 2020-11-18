Emma Dorothy "Dot" Kuhns, 93, of Penn Township, passed peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born June 25, 1927, in Manor, to the late Oscar and Emma (Gardner) Anthony. Dot was a 1945 graduate of Norwin High School. She was a Past Matron of Jeannette Chapter No. 69 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Irwin Chapter No. 400 Order of the Eastern Star, and was very active in Community Methodist Church. Dot will be remembered as an excellent baker who sold her cookies and pies. She is survived by three children, Florence (boyfriend John Dorsey) Barton, Scott (wife Jenni) Kuhns and Anita (husband Michael) Lipinski; eight grandchildren, Mike Barton, Kristyne (fiance Brian Beyer) Kuhns, Elizabeth Kuhns, Sammantha Kuhns, Noah (fiance Rob LoBue) Kuhns, Vicki Kuhns, Alexander Lipinski and Amber Kuhns; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Scott and NyKolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry W. Kuhns; three sisters; and six brothers. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. Please be advised that face masks will be required. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
