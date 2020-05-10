Emma H. Lyons, 93, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born July 31, 1926, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Julius and Henrietta Ackerman Littauer. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Lauren H. Lyons; and a brother, Carl Littauer. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Murrysville. She was also an active member of Redstone Highlands in Murrysville, where she resided in her retirement years. Emma is survived by four children, Carol J. (Alfred) Goellner, of McKinney, Texas, Robert W. (Susan) Lyons, of Murrysville, Ronald E. (Jennifer) Lyons, of Conyers, Ga.; and Alan D. (Lorraine) Lyons, of Monroeville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Nancy Fiebig, of West Mifflin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Emma will be private with her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Highlands, Murrysville or the Murrysville Community Library in Emma's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.