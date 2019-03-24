Home

Emma J. Houser


1927 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma J. Houser Obituary
Emma Jean Houser, 91, of Jeannette, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born June 19, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Snyder and Helen Shutt Houser. Prior to retirement, she worked in the sorting and packing department at Jeannette Glass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Houser; and siblings, Dave Kemerer, Gertrude Hauger, Bobby Kemerer, Helen Crise and Shirley Loughner. She is survived by two sons, Richard Alan Houser, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Robert Dale Houser and his wife, Robin D. Maline-Houser, of Jeannette; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred S. Kemerer and his wife, Elaine, of Greensburg; a sister, Marjorie Matthews, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
