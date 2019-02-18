Emma Jean Miller, 93, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Leroy G. and Grace C. Smail. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Miller Jr. in 1996; three sisters, Martha Nye, her twin, Amy Smail, and Grace Weightman; her brother, William Smail; and her son-in-law, Denis Sova. She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Kloock and husband, Andrew, Carol Sova, and Cindy Thomas and husband, Raymond, all of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Joe (Cyndi) Kloock, Terri (Donald) Clark, Steven Kloock, Carrie (Gary) Manning, Ryan (Brook) Thomas, Shaun (Terri) Thomas, Amber (Greg) Stynchula, and Ashlynn Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren, Alura, Peyton, David, Parker, Raeleigh Emma, Johnanthan, Jamie, Timothy, Stephanie, and Cody; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown, with Pastor Wayne R. Rhodes Jr. officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, 131 Church St., Box 62, Youngstown, PA 15696. www.bachafh.com.