It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend, Emma Jean Tyger, Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was riding an elephant in Taiwan looking for the rare albino tiger while sipping on some wine or a long Island Iced tea, when she was attacked and killed by savage monkeys. Well, not really, she was at her home in Florida cared for by her loving family and Gulfside Hospice. She has joined her beloved husband, Harry Jackson Tyger, and granddaughter, Nicole Rostis, as well as many family and friends. She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Indiana County, to Enola Stephens Swearingen and Russel Swearingen. She is survived by children, Vicki Tyger Rostis, of Holiday, Fla., Jacki Tyger Beatty, of Greensburg, Russell Tyger (Diane Tyger), of Mt. Pleasant, and David Tyger (Maria Brasco Tyger), of Jeannette. She was grandma to Shanna Rostis, of Holiday, Fla., Rachelle Rostis Babcock, of Ben Avon, Pa., Christopher Beatty, of Greensburg, Alysha Beatty, of Bedford, Pa., Ashley Stinehart, of Columbus, Ohio, Nicholas Tyger, of Mt. Pleasant, Lauren Tyger, of Boston, Mass., Jack Tyger, of Jeannette, Oakley Tyger, of Jeannette, and Becca Tyger, of Jeannette. She went on to enjoy the great-grandchildren, Alex Tickle, Natalia Rostis, Symone Rostis, Brianna Babcock, Scarlett Babcock, Olivia Stinehart, Noah Stinehart, Jacob Stinehart and Emma Beatty.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

