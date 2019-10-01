|
Emma Jean Lowstetter, 90, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Elmcroft Assisted Living, in Xenia, Ohio. She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Greensburg, to Peter and Mary (Belan) Giron. Emma Jean enjoyed homemaking, cooking and shopping, mainly at thrift stores and garage sales. She is survived by her son, Dennis Lowstetter (Judy); two grandchildren, Michael Lowstetter (Johnna Fantauzzo) and Matthew Lowstetter (Melisssa); nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lowstetter; parents, Peter and Mary Giron; brothers, Peter Giron Jr. and Richard Giron; and son, Jack Lowstetter Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at POWERS-KELL FUNERAL HOME, in Jamestown, Ohio. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial will be in Greensburg.
