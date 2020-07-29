Emma Jean Pilipovich, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 13, 1925, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Bender) Gongaware. Emma Jean was a former member of the Norwin Art League, was an avid seamstress and loved to read. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Pilipovich; son, Jack Proctor; brothers, James and Earl "Butch" Gongaware; and sisters, Helen Humphries and Eileen Plesniak. She is survived by her son, George Pilipovich and his wife, Cindy; daughters, Penny Pilipovich and her fiance, Bob Campbell, and Marcy Burgess and her husband, Jim; daughter-in-law, Linda Proctor; and two grandchildren, Pam Pilipovich and A.J. Bergman. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
