Emma Jean Pritchard, 97, of West Newton, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1921, a daughter of the late Samuel B. and Verda B. Obley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Pritch" Pritchard in 2004. She is survived by her children, Barbara P. Rutter (George), Jo P. Chesnut (William), Patricia P. Medsger (John), and William H. "Pete" Pritchard Jr.; her grandchildren, Christine R. Hawkins (Brooke), Patricia R. Barton (Thomas), Allison C. Hancock (Sam), Ashleigh P. Chesnut, Jason W. Medsger (Mareca) and Jonathan O. Medsger (Sarah); and her nine great-grandchildren. Emma Jean was best known for her crafting skills, volunteer work, love of West Newton and her bridge-playing acumen. Our family would like to thank her caregivers, Karen and Kathy, and the staff of Easy Living and Excela Hospice. She will be missed.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in West Newton United Presbyterian Church, Main and 4th St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

