Emma L. Fetkovich, 28, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 14, 1991, in Greensburg, the daughter of George A. and Marilee (Menarchek) Fetkovich, of Greensburg. Emma was a 2010 Graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, in Greensburg. She was an employee of Walmart in Greensburg and volunteered for Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the Catholic Charities annual Salt and Light Dinner. To the many people she knew and loved, Emma was a blessing. She had a warm heart, was very kind and caring. She was a bright spot in everyone's day. She was a joy to work with and be around. She had a beautiful smile.Emma's favorite hobbies were crafting and creating fairy gardens, but she especially loved shopping for herself and for others and sleeping with her night buddy, our cat, Tiggs. Emma was a spiritual soul and she cherished spending time with her family above anything else. We are heartbroken that she left us at such a young age. Fly peacefully our sweet angel. Emma was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Albert G. and Flora E. Fetkovich, and her maternal grandfather, Joseph J. Menarchek. In addition to her parents, Emma is survived by her brother, Luke A. Fetkovich; her maternal grandmother, Cecelia Menarchek; her aunts, Michele Weibel (Dave) and Diane Swetz (Joseph); her uncles, Joseph Menarchek (Malinda), Michael Menarchek (Sue) and Donald Menarchek (Cathy); her cousins, Taylor Ollason, Amanda Noone (Michael) and their son, Asher, Adam Swetz (Megan), Matthew, Daniel and Andy Menarchek, Julia Donofrio (Dominic) and Ben, Anna, Nic and Seth Menarchek; her great-aunt, Theresa "Tweet" Mignogna; and her uncle, Greg Hutchinson.

Friends will be received from noon until 3 and from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, with Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the Cathedral. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Greensburg Diocese, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, online www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org. or to a .