Emma L. Smith, 59, of Jeannette, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 1, 1960, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William Henry Coles and Willie Dean (Anderson) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Smith Jr.; a nephew, Dante Josey; uncle, William Anderson Jr.; grandmother, Emma Anderson; grandfather, William Anderson Sr. and his wife, Sally Mae Anderson; and uncle and aunt, Jesse and Florence Nichols. She is survived by her husband, John Foster; two daughters, Takeitha Smith and Chara Smith, both of Jeannette; five grandchildren, Ronell Smith, Kyrie Eason, LaMya Caranese, Anthony Caranese and Manniyah McClinton; siblings, Minnie Lee Webb, of Bessemer, Ala., William Anderson III and his wife, Marlene, of Jeannette, Valerie Smith, of Jeannette, Leroy Smith, of Pittsburgh, Mary Winton and her husband, Solden, of Jeannette, Wanda Williams, of Pittsburgh, and Flora Smith, of Jeannette; an uncle, Joseph Anderson, of Pittsburgh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Rock of Refuge Church, Clay Ave., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home.