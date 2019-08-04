|
Emma Louise Crum, 97, of Norvelt, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1921, in United, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Anna M. Hyde Smith. Emma Lou, along with her parents and three brothers, was among the first to move to homes in Westmoreland Homesteads now known as Norvelt. She graduated from the former Hurst High School, Norvelt, in 1939. Emma was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trauger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Crum; brothers, William and Frederick Smith; daughter-in-law Darlene Frena Crum; and sons-in-law David Dolan and James Miller. She is survived by children, Kathleen Felgar (Ronald), Dorothea Miller, Charlene Palmer (Thomas), Carole Dolan, James Crum (Leigh) and Charles Crum; grandchildren, Russel Felgar (Debra), Jason Curry (Melanie), Julie Palmer Coghey (Doug), Janine Palmer Tripodi (Dave), Brenda Dolan Keefer (Jason), Roxanne Dolan, Nicholas and Nathan Crum, and Justin and Jared Kelly; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother George E. Smith, of Gloversville, N.Y., and sister Jane E. Cole (Richard), of Norvelt, as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at which time her service will begin, at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
The family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the staff at RNC and Bridges Hospice Care. We will miss her. May she rest in eternal peace.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019