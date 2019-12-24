Home

Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
146 Chandler Ave
Johnstown, PA 15906
(814) 536-1770
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
146 Chandler Ave
Johnstown, PA 15906
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
146 Chandler Ave
Johnstown, PA 15906
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
146 Chandler Ave
Johnstown, PA 15906
Emma M. Naugle


1930 - 2019
Emma M. Naugle Obituary
Emma M. (Freeman) Naugle, 89, of Darlington, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Providence Care Center. Born Oct. 2, 1930, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Torrence and Maggie (Chase) Freeman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Lewis, Cecil, Alvin, William, Chester, Myrtle, Birdie, Samuel, Helen, Earl, Dora, and Rose. Emma is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ronald G. Naugle Sr.; her children, Terri Doyka (William), Ronald G. Naugle Jr. (Rita), Pamala J. Lupton (James), Brian D. Naugle (Tracey), Timothy P. Naugle, and Susan B. Naugle; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other members of extended family. Emma enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking care of others.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC., 146 Chandler Ave., Johnstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expense. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 24, 2019
