Emmett Charles Henry, 86, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John Phillip and Helen Fall Henry. Emmett was a supervisor for the former Papercraft Corp. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and was very faithful to St. Emma's and St. Vincent oblates. He also served in the Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Cy and Francis Henry; and a sister, Lucille Danko. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth Danko Henry; two brothers, Daniel Henry (Mary Elizabeth) and David Henry (Carol), all of New Stanton; and several devoted nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Emmett from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Interment will follow in St. Emma Monastery Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Emmett's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019