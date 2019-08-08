|
|
Emmett Dionisi III, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Born May 2, 1950, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Emmett Dionisi Jr. and Sarah M. (Walters) Dionisi. Emmett had been employed as an engineer at ICI Westinghouse, Sony and ABB. He also had been a paramedic for more than 20 years with Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. He was a former member of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 2. Emmett enjoyed traveling, camping, woodworking, and especially taking care of his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn M. (Bollinger) Dionisi, on April 6, 2019; and a sister, Barbara Ann Dionisi. Emmett is survived by three sons, Emmett Dionisi IV, of Latrobe, Sean Dionisi and his wife Kylee, of Englewood, Colo., and Adam Dionisi and his wife Lisa, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Emmett V and Gavin; four brothers, Russell E. Dionisi and his wife Colleen, of Blairsville, David A. Dionisi and his wife Debra, of Las Vegas, Nev., Thomas E. Dionisi and his wife Kerry, of Saltsburg, and Timothy A. Dionisi, of Pittsburgh; one sister, Christine Stahl and her husband Byron, of Ligonier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Bollinger and his wife Janet, of Latrobe, James Bollinger and his wife Vicki, of Cloverdale, Va., and Violet McHenry and her husband John, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019