Enid K. Polhamus, 96, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Aug. 13, 1922, in Padsworth, England. She met Earl Polhamus during World War II and became a war bride, and came to the United States shortly after the war ended. She was a member of Christ's Lutheran Church, Murrysville. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce North, Pam Hawkins and Barbara James. Enid is survived by three sons, David L. Polhamus, of Murrysville, Blair T. (Vickie) Polhamus, of Murrysville, and Roger C. (Nancy) Polhamus, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Beth, Corey, Amy, Robert and Nicole; seven great-grandchildren; and one niece, Coralie Partridge.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Wayne Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary