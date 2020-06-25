Enricketta DeNunzio
1934 - 2020
Enricketta "Ricki" (Quicquaro) DeNunzio, 85, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Toro, Campobasso Italy, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Lucy Pontaro Quicquaro. Ricki was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. She had been an operator for former Bell Telephone and had also worked for the former Perfection Photo. Prior to retiring, she was a childcare worker for Seton Center Day Care. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Quicquaro; and two sisters, Lena Tollari and Marietta Bisignani. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Philip J. DeNunzio; her four children, Greg DeNunzio (Lesley), of Hudson, Wis., Jeff DeNunzio (Cindy), of Herminie, Tricia Kreider (Rob), of Reading, and Philip DeNunzio, of Peters Township; 11 grandchildren, Amie (Bob), Stacy (Vince), Scott, Kara, Maria, Olivia, Daniel, Christina, Emily, Dominic and Philip; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Ricki from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A private funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ricki's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
