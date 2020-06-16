Enrico "Rico" Remige, 91, of Irwin, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Penn (Hempfield), a son of the late Severino and Mary (Guiddy) Remige. Rico retired from Fisher Body in 1982 at the age of 53 with 31 years of service, at which time he began working at Norwin Tire until a few years ago. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. Rico was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the Pal Senior Softball League at Shafton Fields, North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. (Keller) Remige, who passed away Oct. 1, 2010; sisters and brother, Carmella, Jane and Tony, and an infant sister. Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Schmitt and her husband, Rheinhold, of Herminie, Mary Lou Remige Wolfe, of Irwin, and Cindy Merlino and her husband, Thomas, of Hempfield; grandchildren, Leah (Michael), Justin (Natalya) and Melissa; great-granddaughter, Jordyn; brother, Samuel Remige and his wife, Jackie, of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, 12735 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.