Eric A. Peter, 68, of Wexford (formerly of the Philadelphia area), passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Tina Silvis Peter, by his side. Eric was the son of the late Paul C. and Marjorie Peter Lamb. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul C. Peter Jr. In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his father-in-law, Bill Silvis, of Delmont; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Toni Kerila, of Little River, S.C., Teri and Gary Moidel, of Delmont, Tami and Brad Herrington, of Greensburg, and Todd Silvis, of Latrobe. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Eric graduated from Dickinson College and retired from the family business in Philadelphia. He was a classic car enthusiast and always enjoyed golfing with family and friends, gardening, reading and sports. In 2007, he completed his goal of running the Philadelphia Marathon. There will be no visitation, and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME INC., Wexford (thomafuneralhome.com). Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Eric.