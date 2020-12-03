1/1
Eric B. Vogel Sr.
1967 - 2020-03-27
Eric Bryan Vogel Sr., 53, of Greensburg, passed away March 27, 2020. He was born March 1, 1967, and was the son of adoring mother, Casette "Cass" Vogel and beloved father, Bill Vogel; and treasured brother of Philip Vogel. He was the former husband of Tracie Kovac; father of Eric Jr., and Cory (Nikki); and the grandfather of Kenzie, Gracie, Nathan and Lila; uncle of Philip Jr. and Christian; and great-uncle of Vera. Eric was also cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews, along with many friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, George "Pal" and Rita Wagner, and Bill and Lillian Vogel. Eric's love and beautiful smile will be forever missed. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A memorial service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home, immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eric's memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, by phone, 412-692-3900, or online, https://www.givetochildrens.org/donate. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
