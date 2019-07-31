|
|
Eric L. Allison, 72, of Belle Vernon, Washington Township, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Born Feb. 27, 1947, in North Charleroi, he was a son of the late Willard L. and Audrey Buttermore Allison. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 48 years, Mr. Allison was a member of First United Methodist Church, Belle Vernon. Eric was a retired school teacher, working his entire career with the McKeesport School District. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Gina" Vaccaro Allison, to whom he was married 50 years; son and daughter-in-law Ryon and Eiren Allison, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jake Allison and Lauren Allison; brother and sister-in-law Ames and Michelle Allison, of Easly, S.C.; two sisters and brothers-in-law Lisa and William Kirkpatrick, of Valencia, and Amy and Joe Dick, of Franklin; brother-in-law Joseph Vaccaro; and a sister-in-law, Roxanne Jesionowski.
Private family visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183, with the Rev. Derek Platt of First United Methodist Church officiating. Interment followed in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019