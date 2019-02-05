|
|
Eric L. Baughman, 62, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 9, 1956, in Greensburg, the son of Elvera (Henderson) Baughman, of Youngwood, and the late Eugene "Tony" Baughman. Eric was an avid fisherman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Holly Mowrey (Jerry), of Ligonier; brother, Glenn Baughman (Kimberly), of Youngwood; nephews, Nash, Paulin and Mason Baughman; niece, Chelsey Baughman (boyfriend John Hixson); great-nephew, Lincoln Paulin; and great-niece, Zaylee Hixson. Eric is also survived by his constant companion, his dog, Rocky.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 7, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Yurko officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 5, 2019