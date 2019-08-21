|
|
Eric L. List, 56, of Paintertown, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at home. He was born June 12, 1963, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Janet E. (Hobaugh) List, of Paintertown, and the late Louis J. List. Eric was a driver for Pitt-Ohio Trucking and had served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church and an active member of Paintertown Volunteer Fire Company, with 44 years of service. He was a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601, Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, and the Moose Lodge 236, Irwin. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rene A. (Powers) List; his children, Jamie L. (Matthew) Schade, of North Huntingdon, and Joshua E. (fiancee Melissa Demark) List, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Saige, Bella, Norah, Paisley and Roscoe; and siblings, Bonita (James) Varley, of Dorseyville, Marguerite (Roy) Smalley, of Paintertown, George (Shirley) List, of Claridge, Alice Schaffer, of Plum, and Michael (Erin) List, of Paintertown. He is the brother-in-law of Jim (Marcy) Powers, Kelly (Scott) Powers, of Fredericksburg, Va., Christopher (Beth) Powers, of Washington Township, and the late Janiene Dewalt (husband Rory); and is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-niece and nephew.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Randy Marburger, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Paintertown Volunteer Fire Company will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home and Shidle Lodge will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Paintertown V.F.C., 1010 Tray Road, Irwin, PA 15642, or Paintertown Lutheran Church, 1001 Government Road, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2019