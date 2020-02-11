Home

Eric M. Schmidt


1986 - 2020
Eric M. Schmidt Obituary
Eric Michael Schmidt, 34, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kan. He was born Jan. 5, 1986, in Pittsburgh to Paul and Colleen (Butler) Schmidt. Eric was a graduate of Norwin High School, North Huntingdon, and WyoTech, Blairsville. He was employed at Safelite Auto Glass, Hutchinson, and a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson, Kan. On July 13, 2013, he married Victoria Swenson in Boswell, Pa. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Julia and Nathan. Eric is survived by his wife, Victoria Schmidt, of Pretty Prairie, Kan.; children, Julia and Nathan, of the home; parents, Paul and Colleen Schmidt, of North Huntingdon; parents-in-law, Michael and Gayle Swenson, of Yoder, Kan.; grandmother, Lois Schmidt; and aunts, Kathleen, Patti Jo and Patricia. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul W. Schmidt; grandmother, Ethel Butler; and uncle, Lt. Col. Bernard Meisel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe St., Hutchinson, Kan., with Pastor Kent Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Cemetery, near Haven, Kan. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at ELLIOTT MORTUARY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.
