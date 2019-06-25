Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Eric Trujillo Obituary
Eric Trujillo, 58, of Hempfield Township, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eric was an artist who had a love of music and animals. Despite his lifetime struggle with alcohol addiction, he was proudly sober for 13 months. His love of laughter and joke-telling will be missed by his family and friends. Eric is survived by his loving soulmate, Louann Starr; daughters, Jessica Trujillo, of Hempfield, and Angela (Holden) Janversan and Erica Trujillo, both of Utah; grandchildren, Dominic, Conner and Miley; siblings, Laura (Dan) Pollock, Timothy (Sherry) Trujillo and Jenny (Keith) Lane; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Morgan Starr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Lucy (Cisneros) Trujillo; and a brother, Adrian Trujillo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Greensburg-based animal rescue "TJ's Rescue Hideaway" by calling 724-832-8885. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019
