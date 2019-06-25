Eric Trujillo, 58, of Hempfield Township, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eric was an artist who had a love of music and animals. Despite his lifetime struggle with alcohol addiction, he was proudly sober for 13 months. His love of laughter and joke-telling will be missed by his family and friends. Eric is survived by his loving soulmate, Louann Starr; daughters, Jessica Trujillo, of Hempfield, and Angela (Holden) Janversan and Erica Trujillo, both of Utah; grandchildren, Dominic, Conner and Miley; siblings, Laura (Dan) Pollock, Timothy (Sherry) Trujillo and Jenny (Keith) Lane; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Morgan Starr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Lucy (Cisneros) Trujillo; and a brother, Adrian Trujillo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Greensburg-based animal rescue "TJ's Rescue Hideaway" by calling 724-832-8885. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary