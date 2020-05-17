Eric Z. Haser, 68, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Eric was born Oct. 6, 1951, in New Kensington. He graduated from Burrell Senior High School in 1970 where he played football as an All-Conference athlete and wrestled. He will be sadly missed by all the friends and acquaintances with whom he remained in touch over the years. He attended Shippensburg University and then enlisted in the Navy where he served proudly during the Vietnam War from 1973-1975. Upon his return, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration in 1985. Soon after graduating from Pitt, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he lived for over 35 years. After moving to Columbus, he was employed by Davis Associates from 1986-1998, beginning his career representing employers in workers' compensation cases throughout the state of Ohio. In 1999, he joined KKSG as an account executive, where he continued his career for the next 21 years. He represented employers with professionalism, a sense of fairness, and a dogged determination. He enjoyed a reputation as a smart, competent, and fair representative. Eric was a sportsman. He hunted and fished with his Burrell buddies at a camp near the headwaters of the Allegheny River. The Tiki Trophy was a coveted fishing prize among the guys of which he was a proud three-time winner. Turkey, deer hunting, and fishing were favorite seasonal activities for him. Many times they served as an excuse just to be in the woods, lean against a tree, and read a good book. He bowled, played softball, and played in a regular golf league. He was long off the tee, but like most golfers, continued to work on his game, which seemed to elude him. But to Eric, golf was more of an excuse to talk about the issues of the day, or the latest Steelers, Blue Jackets, or Pirates game. His friends all became friends because of his inclusive nature. Fourteen years ago, Eric had an idea to start a golf outing with proceeds going to those in the workers' compensation community who were going through a life-altering event. The Spring Fling Golf Thing was formed and this 501(c)(3) organization has raised significant funds toward that mission. It stands as a legacy for who Eric was, bringing people from opposite sides of thetogether for the greater good of helping those in need, and of course, having fun in the process. Eric will be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor, and positive nature. He loved and was loved greatly by his friends and family. In recent years, his relationship with his brown-eyed love, Gloria Castrodale, brought him his greatest happiness. Gloria and his family wish to thank all his friends and family for their support during Eric's illness. The outpouring of help and wishes will always be remembered with gratitude. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and June Rae (Callender) Haser. He is survived by fiancee, Gloria Castrodale; her son, Frankie, and daughter, Maria; sister, Aimee (Douglas) Woods, of Upper Burrell; brother, Ralph G. Haser, of New Kensington; nieces, Alexis (Jason) Wisniewski, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Alison (Michael) Hall, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; nephew, Zachary (Kiely) Haser, of Pittsburgh; also surviving are his loving cousins, grandnephews and nieces, and Uncle Ralph Callender. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made in Eric's memory to Spring Fling Golf Thing Inc., Randy Mikes, 1237 Norwell Drive, Columbus, OH 43220. Proceeds will be used to establish the Eric Z. Haser Memorial Scholarship.



