Erin T. Achtzehn Reinstadtler, 42, of Ruffsdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 27, 1977, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of Stella J. Lewis Achtzehn, of West Newton, and the late Clyde R. Achtzehn. Erin was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 1996. She was a Yough High School cheerleader and was on the track team. She was a swimmer for Scottdale and West Newton swim teams, a coach for Mon Valley Swim Team and a lifeguard at the West Newton Pool. Erin was a member of First Baptist Church in West Newton and had a strong faith in God. She was a firecracker. She loved life and loved spending time with and being surrounded by her friends and family. She was the light in every room, and her love of life was contagious. Erin loved and adored her two boys and her nieces. She would do anything for them. Erin was a very caring, selfless, influential, strong and joyful person. She treasured yearly family vacations to the beach in North Carolina. She loved to shop, dress up and never left home without her makeup and false eyelashes. Her mother Stella was her best friend, and she loved doing crafts with the boys. She also enjoyed "tea time" with her mother-in-law Connie every day after the boys went to school. She will be missed dearly by many family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, George Reinstadtler, of Ruffsdale; two children, sons Vance and August Reinstadtler; one brother, Christopher M. Achtzehn, of West Mifflin; two very special nieces, Kaelyn and Aubrey; one nephew, Lee Samulski; mother-in-law, Connie "Grammy" Reinstadtler and husband George "Pappy," of Ruffsdale; sister-in-law, Jenni Golden and husband Kevin, of Ruffsdale; aunts and uncles, Duane and Jackie Lewis and Robert and Kathleen Lewis; and many cousins, family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, PA 15663. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 201 S. Sixth St., West Newton, with Pastor Glenn F. Richardson officiating. Those of you wishing to attend Erin's funeral service are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019