Erma Linda (Stella) Constantine, 96, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Greensburg, passed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born July 27, 1923, in Claridge, the daughter of Elio Stella and Florence (Cima) Stella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ernest Sr. and a daughter, Elaine Berrier. She is survived by her children, Ernest (Carol), Mary Anne Striner and Lawrence (Laurie); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Lucia Pasquale, of North Carolina. She graduated from Penn High School in 1941 and the Cadet nursing program at Westmoreland Hospital in 1944. She worked as a registered nurse at Westmoreland Hospital, retiring in 1985. She was also a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, in Greensburg.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Our Lady of Grace Church, in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019