1930 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers Erma Rose "Posie" Laughead Leighty, 89, of Scottdale, died early Sunday morning, May 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 31, 1930, in Dayton, Ky., the only daughter of the late James Francis Laughead Jr. and Grace Gertrude Leonard Laughead. After her father's early death at age 29, Erma Rose worked numerous jobs to support her mother while attending high school. During the war, she was the only female air spotter on her neighborhood Civil Defense squad and knew the silhouettes of more aircraft than anyone else. In later years, her love of aviation and flying led to going for rides with local commercial pilots and studying for a pilot's license. Posie, as she was known to everyone, considered herself a homemaker but found time to take on leadership roles at Evangelical United Brethren Church, where many still fondly recall her children's church sermons. She also spent countless untiring hours as a Cub Scout den mother and later worked with the Boy Scouts. Between these activities, Posie could often be found at the local roller-skating rink in Scottdale, skating to songs by The Beatles and Dave Clark 5, or out walking and attempting to name all the birds and flowers she saw along the way. In the 1970s, she became known as the "plaster lady," supplying service organizations with plaster crafts for nearly 30 years. Another interest was knitting, the results of which went to friends, shut-ins and layette programs. Posie loved writing letters to cheer people up and in her last few years discovered adult coloring books, which gave her a variety of beautiful artwork to enclose in her care notes. Her remarkable memory also provided her with an endless list of stories to tell. Crossword puzzles kept her mind sharp in later years, but the passion that sustained and nourished her throughout her life was her love for her books, music and movies. She hoped for more time to revisit old favorites, as well to finally settle questions such as whether it was better to read the book before watching the movie or the other way round. Posie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Scottdale. She is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Posie is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Donald Frank Leighty, who she married April 10, 1949; her two sons, Donald "Larry" Leighty and Joseph Frank (Lou Ann Beadling) Leighty, all of Scottdale; a granddaughter, Kristina Jo Leighty (Rob) Keith, and great-grandson Wesley Alexander Keith, all of Brockway, Pa. She was predeceased by her father, James Francis Laughead Jr., in 1935, and her mother, Grace Gertrude Leonard Laughead, March 4, 1986. In addition to her parents and numerous friends and relatives, she was preceded in death by her beloved Westies, Tina and Sandie.

Posie's family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with viewing preceding beginning at 9 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial in memory of Posie may make a donation to the . The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2019