Ernest E. "Ernie" Larson, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 25, 1937, in St. Mary's, Pa., a son of the late Eugene P. and Twyla (Whiteman) Larson. His parents moved to Long Island, N.Y., where he was raised. Ernest was a graduate of Penn State University with a BA in English literature with the Class of 1959. Prior to retirement, he was employed in radio and TV broadcasting in Altoona and Philadelphia, with Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe for 18 years, and with Mercury Printing in Wilkinsburg for seven years. In 1974, he and his wife Judith built one of the first houses in the Wimmerton housing development in Unity Township, where they have lived for 45 years. A self-taught craftsman, Ernest put two additions onto his home himself and served as president of the Wimmerton Homeowners Association. He was also a member and past president of the Latrobe Chapter AARP. An avid reader, Ernest and his wife were book leaders at the Greensburg Library. It was always his goal to read 50 books a year, a task which he would regularly exceed. He was also a lifelong music lover; playing several instruments and enjoying singing along with his favorite tunes. He was also an avid gardener and served as an advisor for the 4H Club. He loved Penn State, where he continued his father's legacy and proudly supported all of his daughters' education. He loved to listen to and watch Penn State and Steelers football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steven Strope. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Judith (Kirchner) Larson, whom he met while at Penn State. They had a long happy marriage, staying dedicated to each other and always being together. He is also survived by four daughters, Amy Strope, Susan Mealiea (Wallace L. III), Kristin Crossland and Melinda "Mindy" Crystal (Daniel); eight grandchildren, Alison Weber (Stephen), Benjamin Strope, Nicholas Crossland, Elizabeth Mealiea, Grady Crossland, Camden Crossland, Raya Crystal and Eleanor Crystal; and his brother, Timothy Larson. He was also fond of his cat, Pippin.
A memorial service celebrating Ernie's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Wimmerton Recreation Center, located on Wimmerton Blvd., Latrobe. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019