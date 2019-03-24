Home

Ernest H. Bargiel Obituary
Ernest H. Bargiel, 94, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born March 4, 1925, in West Wilmerding, son of the late Frank and Henrietta Surmacz Bargiel. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Bargiel, in 2018; a son, Robert Bargiel; a granddaughter, Hillary Dawn Bargiel; and a brother, Ted Bargiel. Prior to retirement, Ernie worked as a quality control inspector for Westinghouse Air Brake. He was a member of Murrysville Alliance Church for many years. He proudly served in the Army during World War II as a medic in the Pacific Theater. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW and a 33rd degree Mason with Valley Lodge No. 613 F and AM. He is survived by a son, Ronn (Jill) Bargiel, of Huntingdon, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Bargiel, of Sacramento, Calif.; four grandchildren, Alicia Mease, Benjamin Bargiel, Frank Bargiel and Cherish Drake; and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Murrysville Alliance Church, with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating followed by military honors accorded by the Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murrysville Alliance Church in Ernie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

