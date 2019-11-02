|
Ernest J. Matthews Jr., 68, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. He was born June 5, 1951, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest J. Sr. and Icie J. (Barr) Matthews. Prior to his disability, he worked at Robertshaw Controls, New Stanton. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger, and life member of the Slovak-American Beneficial and Sportsmens Club of Hecla, and Hempfield Hunt Club in New Stanton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer, and an infant son, Creighton. He is survived by his wife, Debera A. (Cramer) Matthews; his daughter, Amy L. Matthews, of Denver, Colo.; his special granddaughter of whom he was very proud, Gabrielle Matthews; two sisters, Jeannette Stanger and husband, Doug, and Colleen Matthews, all of Morgantown, W.Va.; two brothers, Brian and wife, Ann Marie, of Beaver, and Lyle Matthews and wife, Nancy, of Grafton, W.Va.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. William A. Schaeffer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019