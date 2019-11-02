Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Matthews Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Matthews Jr. Obituary
Ernest J. Matthews Jr., 68, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. He was born June 5, 1951, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest J. Sr. and Icie J. (Barr) Matthews. Prior to his disability, he worked at Robertshaw Controls, New Stanton. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger, and life member of the Slovak-American Beneficial and Sportsmens Club of Hecla, and Hempfield Hunt Club in New Stanton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer, and an infant son, Creighton. He is survived by his wife, Debera A. (Cramer) Matthews; his daughter, Amy L. Matthews, of Denver, Colo.; his special granddaughter of whom he was very proud, Gabrielle Matthews; two sisters, Jeannette Stanger and husband, Doug, and Colleen Matthews, all of Morgantown, W.Va.; two brothers, Brian and wife, Ann Marie, of Beaver, and Lyle Matthews and wife, Nancy, of Grafton, W.Va.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. William A. Schaeffer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -