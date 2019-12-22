|
Ernest "Ernie" Lee Dale, 73, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ernie was born in Sewickley, to LaVerne and Jesse (Lilly) Dale in 1946. He grew up in Baden, and graduated from Ambridge Area High School in 1964. At 17, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the USS Dixie (AD-14) in the far Pacific (7th Fleet) during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he married his high-school sweetheart, Diane (Kachur), in 1968, and they enjoyed 51 years of wedded bliss. Ernie is survived by Diane, along with his three sons and their wives, Thomas and Cindy (Dupree) Dale, of Leesburg, Va., Jeffrey and Marie (Thompson) Dale, of Greensburg, and Michael and Jennifer (Evans) Dale of Helena, Mont. He was the proud and beloved grandfather to nine grandchildren, Connor, Jordan, Caroline, Ethan, Taylor, Jake, Juliet, Connor, and Cassidy. Ernie started his career in Maynard, Mass., with Digital Equipment Corp. (DEC). His work ethic, integrity, and leadership skills took him from the manufacturing floor into the executive ranks at DEC, where he eventually headed the Mid-Atlantic Region Field Service organization. After retiring, Ernie stayed busy hunting and fishing with friends and family, and traveling with Diane. He also served for many years as the treasurer of the Police Rod and Gun Club (PRGC) in New Alexandria, as well as, being a member of the Hill Top Social Club. Ernie developed an interest in supporting the population of Purple Martin birds who migrate to the area from as far away as Brazil and began building nesting houses for them to lay their eggs while in our area. Ernie will be remembered for his big heart, helping hands, and the endearing sense of humor that he passed along to his boys. He will be tremendously missed by his friends and family. Tax deductible donations to the Purple Martin Conservation Association of Erie, Pa., on Ernie's behalf would be greatly appreciated by the family.
There will be no public visitation or service per Mr. Dale's wishes. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019