Ernest M. Nichols


1957 - 2019
Ernest M. Nichols Obituary
Ernest Martin Nichols, 62, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born April 15, 1957, in Manor and was a son of the late Harry and Mary (Allwine) Holby. He is survived by two sons, Jedd and Matthew "Zippi" Nichols; siblings, Mae Edwards, Kay Allshouse, Wilma (Ron) Painter, Charles (Dawn) Nichols, Joyce Fisher, John Nichols, Betty Severini, Jane Logesky, Bob (Mary) Nichols and Sue (Butch) Smith; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and Roy Nichols. Ernie had a sense of humor and would always make people laugh. His nieces and nephews were especially fond of him. He loved motorcycles and was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.
Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2019
