Ernest R. Rubbo, 90, of Ross Township, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the husband of Jessie M.; father of Dr. Ernest R. (Deborah), of Harrisburg, Kim R. (Jeffrey) Wolfendale, of Allison Park, and Karen R. (Andrew) Morrison, of Allison Park. His nine grandchildren, Brian (Kellie), Marina (Steve), Gregory, Matthew, Christopher, Brittney, Patrick, Jack and Kathryn, and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Mia and Colton, were his pride and joy. He graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. As a 31 year employee of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Ernie began his career as a manufacturing engineer in the facilities department at the Lester, Pa., Steam Turbine Plant. He was promoted to project civil engineer for the design and construction of desalinization facilities for the plants at the Al Shuauiba and Al Shuwaik in Kuwait; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Key West, Fla. He then was assigned to join the team to plan, design and construct the facility to manufacture the Nuclear Steam Generators that was to be located in Tampa, Fla. He relocated to Tampa as the construction manager. When the project completed, he was promoted to manage the facilities department. The Tampa plant was honored by Manufacturing Magazine for being the best manufacturing plant built for that year. Ernie was then promoted to the position of project manager at the corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh. He moved to Pittsburgh to play a role in the major facilities expansion that Westinghouse announced. He managed the design and construction of facilities that were to be placed in Western PA (Churchill, Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Blairsville), Lester, Pa., Winston Salem, N.C., Columbia, S.C., Pensacola, Fla., St. Louis, Mo., and Culpepper, Va. He was a consultant to the joint venture that Westinghouse had with its partner in Paris, France, for the facilities planning of a plant near Chalon sur Saone, France. He was also the team leader that gathered technical data on a visit to Tokyo, Japan. Ernie was a golfer whose passion for the game was not matched by his skill to play the game. He regularly played with his "group" whenever the weather permitted and he was available. At his request, a private memorial service was held to celebrate his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Ernie's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.