Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Ernest S. Osborne


1958 - 2020
Ernest S. Osborne Obituary
Ernest S. Osborne, 61, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Penn Township. Ernie was born April 20, 1958, in Braddock, the son of the late Ernest H. and Erma Jean (Morris) Osborne. Ernie was an operations engineer for Westinghouse Research and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Trafford Sportsman's Club and a social member of the Trafford American Legion Post 331. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Renae Porter. Ernie is survived by his siblings, Jerry Osborne, of Shelocta, Dallas Stanley Osborne (Karen), of Greenfield, Mauritta Moyer, of Irwin, and Kathy Jean Osborne, of Monroeville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral service will be at 6 p.m., the conclusion of visitation, on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family so that they can donate to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
