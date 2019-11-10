Home

Ernestine Eberts Obituary
Ernestine (Martin) Leapline Eberts, 85, of Claridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Oklahoma. She was born March 28, 1934, in Dunbar, the daughter of the late Ernest C. and Josephine (Gouker) Martin. Ernestine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a nursing assistant by the former Monsour Medical Center, Jeannette. She was baptized in First Baptist Church of Dunbar, and was a former member of Ligonier Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George G. Leapline; second husband, Harry G. Eberts; son, Arnold G. Leapline; and brothers, Timothy Martin and Glenn Martin. Ernestine will be dearly missed by her beloved daughters, Janice C. Shippy (Dale), of Oklahoma, and Lisa G. Sementuh (David), of Claridge; brother, Joseph Martin, of Dunbar; and numerous nieces and nephews. She cherished her loving grandchildren, Cory Sementuh (Rachel), of Trafford; Sara Diveley (Logan), of Oklahoma, and Glynna Hershey (Elijah), of Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Charlotte, Wyatt, Emmett, Jaxin and Eli.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Ernestine will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019
