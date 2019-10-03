Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Ruffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Ruffin


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella Ruffin Obituary
Estella (Sanders) Ruffin, 97, of Monroeville, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Monroeville. She was born Sept. 11, 1922, in Beaufort, S.C., to the late Willie Sanders and Viola (Jones) Sanders. She was a homemaker and a member of Second Baptist Church, Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Deacon Walter Raymond Ruffin, in 1997; and four siblings, Gladys Clark, Moody Sanders, Robert Sanders and Mary Wright. She is survived by three children, Barbara Irvin and her husband, Kenneth, Brenda Hockett and her husband, Henry and Donna Moore and her husband, DeVaughan; five grandchildren, Jolyn, Bryna, DeVaughan, Shanelle and Darnell; seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Frederick Funeral Home Inc., with Elder Reed Moore officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now