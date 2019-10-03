|
|
Estella (Sanders) Ruffin, 97, of Monroeville, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Monroeville. She was born Sept. 11, 1922, in Beaufort, S.C., to the late Willie Sanders and Viola (Jones) Sanders. She was a homemaker and a member of Second Baptist Church, Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Deacon Walter Raymond Ruffin, in 1997; and four siblings, Gladys Clark, Moody Sanders, Robert Sanders and Mary Wright. She is survived by three children, Barbara Irvin and her husband, Kenneth, Brenda Hockett and her husband, Henry and Donna Moore and her husband, DeVaughan; five grandchildren, Jolyn, Bryna, DeVaughan, Shanelle and Darnell; seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Frederick Funeral Home Inc., with Elder Reed Moore officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019