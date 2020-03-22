Home

Ester J. Thomas

Ester J. Thomas Obituary
Esther Jean "Gi Gi" Novak Mino Thomas, 92, of Farragut, Tenn., passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, Tenn. Gi Gi was of the Catholic faith. She grew up in Bouquet, Pa., and graduated in 1944 from Penn Township High School, where she was a cheerleader. She was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan most of her life. Gi Gi was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Joseph S. Mino; and parents, Frank Novak and Genevie Anderson Novak. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Todd and Mona Mino, of Farragut, and Donna Safran, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jennifer Holt and John Joseph Safran; great-grandchildren, Christian and James Todd; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Kathleen Novak, of Monroeville; and several nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, , or to the , . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the family of Esther Jean "Gi Gi" Novak Mino Thomas. www.clickfh.com.
