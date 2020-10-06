1/1
Esther Bibri
1922 - 2020
Esther Bibri, 97, of West Deer Township, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at The Grove in Harmony. Esther was born, Oct. 13, 1922, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Hoffman) Rogan. She was a graduate of Springdale High School and worked at Alcoa in New Kensington during World War II, making airplane parts and parachutes. Esther married Alex in 1942 and helped him with their family business for over 30 years, Bibri Appliances in Russellton. She enjoyed dancing and performing in her early years and once performed with the Marx Brothers. Esther also played the guitar and sang on the radio. She enjoyed working around her house and taking care of her family. Esther is survived by her son James J. Bibri, of West Deer Township; granddaughter, Ashley (Chip) Reynolds, of Leechburg; and great-grandson, Lieben Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Bibri in 2002; and sons, Alex and Leonard Bibri. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, 15076. A blessing service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. James Holland as officiant. Esther will be laid to rest next to her husband, Alex, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
