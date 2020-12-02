Esther Elizabeth Miller, 47, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 21, 1973, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Clarence William Miller Sr. and Laura Jane Bates. Esther was a caring mother and loved her children very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Miller. She is survived by her children, Paula Miller, Amanda Miller (Josh), Caitlin Kinsley, Kate Smerkar (Adam), Christian Miller (Kayla) and Charles Moore III (Christina); her sisters, Bernice Miller and Hollie Cahn; her brothers, Heath and Chris Cahn; four grandsons; two granddaughters; her foster parents, Dan and Cheryl Cahn; also numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Esther are private and being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave., Third Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.