Esther K. Brown Mowry, 87, of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Life's Promise Personal Care Home, Ligonier. She was born April 21, 1932, in Acme, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Snyder Brown. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Community Church, in Acme, and its' Ladies Bible Class. Esther also worked as a volunteer home economics teacher at the Mt. Zion Christian Academy, in Acme. Esther was a loving homemaker and liked to sew, knit and do crafts. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Sharon Dhanenes and husband, Lee, of Linesville, and Roger Mowry and wife, Cheryl, of Acme; her grandchildren, Billie Jo Minick, of Linesville, Christina Kalp and husband, Jeff, of Donegal, Stephanie Yothers and husband, Chad, of Indian Head, Wayne Mowry and wife, Jennifer, of Acme, and Bryan McGarth, of Linesville; her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Alyssa and Juliann Kalp, Ryan Smith, Kara May, Joshua and Ava Mowry, Kylee Yothers and Chase and Hunter McGarth; her great-great-grandchild, Luka Smith; her brother, Elmer Brown Jr. and wife, Kathy, of White; her sister, Louise Freed and husband, Harold, of Acme; her sisters-in-law, Fern Brown, of Scottdale, and Jean Brown, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, Wayne W. Mowry, April 9, 2017; her sister, Retha Wiltrout; and her brothers, Joe and Stanley Brown. The family would like to give a special thanks to Life's Promise, especially Jim, Becky, Tammy, Cheryl, Rory, Courtney, Kayla and Vanessa, and Excela Hospice, especially Darla and Stefanie, for all of their wonderful care given to Esther. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Eutsey Cemetery, White. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.