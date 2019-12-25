|
|
Esther Kalbfleisch, 98, of Penn Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Golden Heights Personal Care Home. She was born Oct. 23, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Michael and Tekla (Kuryola) Krupey. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Elliott Co. of Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adolphe W. "Duffy" Kalbfleisch; and brothers and sisters, John Krupey, Olga Krupey, Helen Krupey Tamine and William R. Krupey. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Jody Lesniak and her husband, John, John M. Tamine and his wife, Marion, Debora Krupey and William Razey and family.
Services and interment were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019