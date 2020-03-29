|
Esther L. Walthour, 91, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.She was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late John D. Lyons Sr. and the Rev. Gladys E. Kettering Lyons.Esther was a member of Alpha Ministries in Greensburg. God gave her an amazing gift of music to play the piano for almost 80 years. Known as Sister Esther, Aunt Essie or Blues, she was loved like a mother by many. She dedicated her life serving others. She shared her love of cooking for hundreds of people at church functions, for those in need and for her family.Prior to retirement, she worked as a manager for Bell Telephone Company and was a member of the Bell Pioneers of PA. After retiring from Bell Telephone, she worked in the Christian Publishing industry for an additional 28 years, helping to spread God's word and love through the printed page.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Walthour, and brother, John D. Lyons Jr.Surviving are her son, James Walthour (April); granddaughters, Renee A. Walthour (Eddie) and Candace J. VanHorn; great-grandchildren, Devon Walthour-Mensch, Keirsten VanHorn, Alexis Walthour-Mensch, Madison Walthour-Mensch, Ashleigh VanHorn and Sydney Walthour-Zdobinski; and brother, the Rev. James I. Lyons. Services were held privately in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.Interment was in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alpha Ministries, PO Box 1706, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.