Esther M. (McCurdy) Barnhart, 71, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born July 24, 1948, in Superior, she was a daughter of the late Homer McCurdy and Emma (Roble) McCurdy. Esther had been employed for many years at Lincoln Lanes. She was an avid bingo player and reader, and she enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling, especially to Florida. She was also a wonderful baker who made excellent cookies and nut rolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Homer Miller; two brothers, Homer and Lewis McCurdy; and one sister, Martha Darazio. Esther is survived by her husband, David T. Barnhart, of Latrobe; one son, Bill F. Miller Jr. and his wife Kimberly, of Elkton, Fla.; two stepsons, Scott A. Barnhart and his wife Heather, of Plum, and David J. Barnhart and his wife Lori, of Kingston; two brothers, Jake McCurdy and his wife Sue, of Latrobe, and Sam McCurdy and his wife Judy, of Latrobe; one sister, Thelma Brown, of New Alexandria; two grandchildren, Ashley and Lukas Miller; two great-grandchildren, Derek and Derriona Harris; a step-grandson, Alex Barnhart; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Brian Geesaman officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019